BIHAR MINISTER SAYS BABA SAHEB TOLD HIM TO TEAR WOMENS RESERVATION BILL IN HIS DREAM

Gaya Bihar During the celebrations of Baba Saheb BR Ambedkar s 132nd birth anniversary Bihar s cooperative minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Surendra Prasad Yadav said that he tore a copy of the women s reservation bill in 1998 because Baba Saheb had appeared in his dream and asked him to do so to save the Constitution 25 years ago the RJD leader had snatched the women s reservation bill from Lal Krishan Advani the then deputy prime minister and tore it down Talking to the media at a program at Gaya College to mark the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar Surendra Yadav said We all have gathered here to celebrate the 132nd birth anniversary of Baba Saheb in Gaya College And let me tell you why I tore women s reservation bill When the Constitution was being tampered with Baba Saheb appeared in my dream and told me to stop it Following his orders I tore the bill s copy I was never against the reservation for women but I was in favour of 50 per cent reservation for them so that they get what they deserve the Minister added making his stand clear in the age old issue He also attended several other programs on this occasion which are organised in all rural and urban areasAlso read Prez PM leaders pay tribute to Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversaryOn the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unveiled the 125ft tall statue of BR Ambedkar in Hyderabad on Friday The celebrations were held on a grand scale Earlier on March 10 Telangana chief minister s daughter and Bharat Rashtra Samithi BRS leader K Kavitha sat on a daylong hunger strike in New Delhi demanding passage of the women s reservation bill The Bill will reserve onethird of the total number of seats for women in state Assemblies and Parliament The BRS leader found support in many opposition parties who met and joined the hunger strike which was staged in the national capital s Jantar Mantar