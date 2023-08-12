BIHAR MEDANTA HOSPITAL NURSE MURDERED IN PATNA

Patna: In a shocking incident, a nurse working at the Medanta Hospital was murdered in broad daylight in Bihar capital Patna on Saturday, sources said. The deceased has been identified as Soni Kumari, a resident of Purnia. She worked as a nurse at Medanta Hospital in Patna for some time now. Sources said that Kumari was stabbed by the unidentified assailant in the middle of the road in Kankarbagh area of Patna leaving her in a pool of blood on the road.

The incident took place near Sai Netralaya of Kankarbagh police station area. Soon after the stabbing incident, the locals rushed the woman to the hospital in a bid to save her life. However, the doctors, who received the woman at the hospita, declared her dead, an official said. In the meantime, the cops from Kankarbagh police station of Patna in the jurisdiction of which the murder took place, rushed to the spot to probe the case.

Also read: Kerala: Woman stabbed to death in OYO room; her friend arrested

The motive behind the murder was not immediately known at the time this report was filed. However, according to local inputs quoting police sources, the murder seems to be motivated by a personal enmity going by the preliminary investigation of the case. Patna Police is yet to make an official statement with regard to the murder.

The story will be updated as and when the police issue a statement. Pertinently, Medanta Hospital located in Kankarbagh area of Bihar capital Patna was also in news in June this year due to a hoax bomb call made at the hospital. The hoax bomb call made by an unidentified caller who threatened to explode the medical facility with a bomb had created panic among the visitors.