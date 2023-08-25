Chhapra (Bihar): At least five people were killed and one injured after the Scorpio, in which they were travelling, fell into a 15-deep-canal in Saran in Bihar late Thursday night, police said on Friday.

A senior police official said that the mishap took place near the Chalis RD canal when the Scorpio's driver lost control of the vehicle. "The Scorpio fell into the canal, following which five people died. However, a youth somehow managed to get out of the car. The accident took place when six members of a family were returning to Gopalganj district after attending a religious programme in Baghi village of Basantpur police station area of Siwan."

The officer added that they have sent the bodies for post-mortem at the Sadar Hospital and after completion of all the procedures, the bodies will be handed over to the kin of the deceased.

Earlier on August 19, at least three school children were killed while two others were injured after a speeding Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) ran over the children returning home from school riding a bike in Bihar's West Champaran district, officials said. Also on August 19, at least four persons were killed and seven sustained injuries after a speeding bus rammed a three-wheeler in Bihar’s Purnea district. The eyewitnesses said that three died on the spot while one other succumbed on the way to Purnea Medical College and Hospital.

