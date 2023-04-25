BIHAR MAN MARRIES UP WOMAN AFTER FALLING IN LOVE WHILE PLAYING ONLINE LUDO

Gaya In a rarest of the rare love story a man from Bihar s Gaya has married a woman from Uttar Pradesh s Kushinagar after the two fell in love while playing ludo game on the Internet Pankaj Chaudhary son of Chandrashekhar Chaudhary a resident of Tikari Bazar in Bihar s Gaya and Neha daughter of Nandlal of Tilaknagar area Kushinagar UP used to play online Ludo game on the Internet While playing the game online the two hit a conversation The conversation soon turned friendly as love blossomed between the two Both decided to turn the relationship into marriage While it is normally the boy who goes to the girl s parents with the proposal in this case the girl decided to break the taboos by talking to the boy s parents and telling them that both of them wanted to get married Also read Bizarre love triangle Twin sisters marry same guy in Maharashtra groom bookedThe family after coming to know about the matter were stunned at first Eventually both the families bowed down to the love of the couple and got them married at a temple The police too left the couple unharmed After the couple decided to elope the family members of girl Neha filed a missing report Following the complaint a special team of UP police reached the house of the youth in Bihar s Tikari However when the police reached the spot they found that the eloping man and woman were adults When the police found that the couple was marrying out of free will the team of UP police left the spot After the police left the couple got married at a local temple in Tikari in Bihar s Gaya in presence of families and close friends It is said that the young man and the woman got married through a local notary in a temple in Tikari The unique marriage is the talk of the town in Gaya