BIHAR MAJOR TRAGEDY AVERTED IN NALANDA AS LOCO PILOT ACTS IN THE NICK OF TIME

Nalanda: A major train accident was averted in Nalanda district of Bihar as a result off which a major tragedy was prevented which could have led to loss of lives and property, officials said. Authorities are probing the negligence of the station master for the incident. An official said that Magadh Express was standing on the railway line of Hilsa Railway Station to operate from New Delhi to Islampur via Patna.

In the meantime, the goods train from Islampur reached Hilsa station to ply towards Dahiyawan. The two trains were about to collide when the train pilot acted in time and he slowed down the the goods train, thereby avoiding a collision between the Magadh Express and the goods train, an official said. As soon as the local people got information about the arrival of the train on the same track, a crowd gathered on the railway track thereby causing a commotion.

Passengers said that a major accident has been averted adding that the incident happened due to the negligence of Hilsa Railway Station. Had this collision happened, hundreds of people could have lost their lives as there is a rush of Chath puja devotees, they said. Passengers said that a major accident was averted, but it happened due to the negligence of Hilsa Railway Station Master.