BIHAR MAHADALIT WOMAN SEMI STRIPPED BEATEN AND URINATED ON

Patna: In a shocking incident, a woman from the Mahadalit community in Patna was allegedly semi-stripped, beaten and urinated in her mouth by a group of six miscreants of her village. The injured woman was admitted to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident took place in Khusrupur police station area of Patna. The woman has accused a village bully, his son and four of his associates. She alleged that the accused demanded her to return the money she had borrowed although she had already repaid it along with interest. She said that they had threatened to make her parade naked yesterday morning but despite complaining to the police, no action was taken against them.

According to the victim, the miscreants came to her house at around 10 pm on Saturday night and forcibly took her to their home. The woman said that she was stripped and beaten with sticks. After this, the accused asked his son to urinate in her mouth. She said that she somehow managed to escaped from the house to save her life.

A member of the victim's family said that the woman had borrowed Rs 1500 from the accused. "She had returned the principal amount along with the interest. However, it was told that there was an outstanding amount that she had to repay. The woman had been threatened that if the money was not repaid, they would make her roam naked in the village," he said.