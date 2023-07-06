BIHAR LABOURER SHOT DEAD IN SUDAN FAMILY REQUESTS GOVT TO BRING BACK BODY

Siwan (Bihar): A labourer from Bihar's Siwan was shot dead in Sudan after he allegedly went into a quarrel with some localites there.

The deceased has been identified as Arvind Kumar, a resident of Kauthua Sarang village of Darunda police station area. Arvind, who had gone to Sudan with his friends for job was staying there for the last six months.

Arvind's family members said that they were informed about the incident by his friends. His friends said a quarrel broke out between Arvind and some local people of the area. After which, the locals opened fire and shot Arvind dead, friends said. Arvind succumbed to his injuries on the spot. His family identified the body through video call.

The incident has left the family members in shock and grief. Arvind's brother Pradeep Kumar Sah said he went to Sudan six months ago in connection with work. "Some of his friends also went there with him. He was working there as a labourer and everything was going well so far. Suddenly last evening, we got a call from his friends, who told us that he was murdered. We identified the body through video call. His friends said that Arvind was murdered by some miscreant" Pradeep said.

The family has requested the district administration to take up the case with the Centre. They have demanded justice for their son and has urged the government to press for a proper inquiry into the murder. Also they have requested the district magistrate to initiate proceedings for bringing his body to Sivan.

Siwan District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta said that information about the labourer's murder has been received from his family members. "We have contacted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for undertaking necessary process to bring the body back, he said.