Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A man who works as a labourer and lives in a house which reportedly has one bulb in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district received an electricity bill of whooping Rs 1.29 crore.

Jamir Ansari, resident of Vishunpur Chand in Mushahari approached the district consumer forum after getting the bill. When the court sought attention of Eastern Division Executive Engineer Shravan Kumar Thakur, an investigation was ordered. It was then revealed that the meter was malfunctioning and the bill was incorrect.

Within an hour after irregulates were found in the bill, a fresh bill was sent to Ansari's house. The revised electricity bill stated the amount to be Rs 33,378 including all outstanding dues.

Ansari said that as per the electric meter, 42 units were consumed from December 2022 to February 2023. He was informed that 331 units were consumed March to June 2023 and the readings in August and September were 64 and 67 units respectively. In December 2023, the existing meter was replaced by a smart meter and the previous units that were consumed were recorded in the new meter.

"When the new meter was installed, the smart meter displayed a consumption of 36,45,488 units in the month of December. Based on which, a bill of Rs 1,29,846 was sent to us. Our house has only one bulb and in summer there is only one fan," Ansari complained.

Eastern Division Executive Engineer Shravan Kumar Thakur said that the bill has been rectified after the irregularity in the meter came to notice. "The consumer has to pay a bill of Rs 33,378 including all his previous dues. The matter will be investigated and a show-cause has already been issued to the agency that installed smart meters," Thakur said.