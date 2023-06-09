Patna Bihar Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha HAMSecular founder Jitan Ram Manjhi was not extended an invitation to attend the meeting of opposition members scheduled to take place in Patna on June 23 Giving a reply to reporters query Manjhi said in a guarded manner while showing his commitment or stand with Nitish Kumarled Mahagathbandhan Grand Alliance government in the state he also pointed out the shortcomings On the question of joining the opposition meeting in Patna on June 23 he said “Whether we will be attending the meeting in Patna on June 23 will be subject to the invitation Till date we did get an invite from the JD U and RJD The former Bihar Chief Minister said that he was yet to receive the invitation to attend the meeting of opposition leaders The names of 15 political parties were announced during the joint press conference conducted by Janata Dal United and Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leaders on June 7 But Manjhi s Hindustani Awam Morcha HAMSecular did not find a place in the announcement However experts were believing that dropping the name of Manjhi s party in the meeting because he was demanding five seats for contesting the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 On the other hand Manjhi was denying reporters query that he was not after the five seats What matters for him was the Grand Alliance government led by Nitish Kumar Also read Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi meets Amit Shah in Delhi raises eyebrows Five or four seats do not matter We are with Nitish Kumar Even if we do not get a single seat we will remain with Bihar s Chief Minister We want the opposition unity to be strong If Nitish Kumar attends the meeting then it can be construed that we are with him Bihar CM said Manjhi Meanwhile the founder of the HAMS also spoke about the Estimate Scam in the state Under the scam less work was done or quality compromised to siphon off money We had a meeting with the Chief Minister But we did not have any political discussions with him I along with my MLAs went to meet the Chief Minister for the several pending projects in my constituency