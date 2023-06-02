BIHAR JDU MP SUNIL KUMAR PINTU GETS RS 2 CRORE EXTORTION CALLS IN SITAMARHI PROBE UNDERWAY

Sitamarhi: Senior JDU leader and MP Sunil Kumar Pintu has alleged extortion by a woman through obscene videos and pictures in Bihar's Sitamarhi even as police have registered a case in this regard, sources said on Friday. In a complaint lodged with the at Shastri Nagar police station in Patna, the JDU MP said that a woman has demanded extortion of Rs 2 crore from him.

He said that the woman called him on his personal phone number from three different numbers and threatened to make the MP's video and pictures viral for not giving the money. Pintu alleged that besides the woman, he suspected the role of other criminals behind the extortion calls. Sources said that the pictures and videos with which Pintu is being threatened have been edited.

It is speculated that the cybercriminals have taken Pintu's picture from the Internet and edited the same to extort the JDU MP. An official at the Shastri Nagar police station said that following the complaint by the JDU MP, a case has been registered and investigation taken up to probe the case. A police official said that the numbers from which the threat calls were made on the MP's number are being traced to zero in on the culprits.

Sources said that the numbers from which the MP was threatened are all operating outside Bihar. According to the police, prima facie this could be the handiwork is of cyber criminals. However, the facts will be revealed only after the completion of the investigation, they said. Pertinently, last year also, Sitamarhi MP Sunil Kumar Pintu had alleged extortion by cyber criminlas who he said demanded Rs 1 lakh by texting on WhatsApp in the name of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.