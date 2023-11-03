Bihar JDU MLA Gopal Mandal calls BJP leader Samrat Choudhary "novice"
Published: 59 minutes ago
Bihar JDU MLA Gopal Mandal calls BJP leader Samrat Choudhary "novice"
Published: 59 minutes ago
Bhagalpur: Bihar's JDU MLA from Gopalpur seat in Bhagalpur district, Gopal Mandal, always hogged headlines for his controversial remarks. Speaking about BJP's Samrat Choudhary, the JDU MLA said, "Samrat Choudhary is a novice in front of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. We cannot take Samrat Choudhary's statement seriously. Samrat's father Shakuni Choudhury was a seasoned politician. Had he spoken about Nitish Kumar then we would have taken it seriously."
Further, the JDU MLA said that the BJP leader was claiming that he is a leader of the Kushwaha community in Bihar. "Samrat Choudhary's claim that he has a grip over the Kushwaha community vote bank, which will play a crucial role in the forthcoming Bihar assembly polls is totally wrong. The BJP has befooled Samrat Choudhary by giving him larger responsibility in Bihar," the JDU MLA added.
Speaking about Samrat Choudhary who was wearing a Pagadi (turban), the JDU MLA Gopal Mandal said, "The BJP leader took a vow that he would wear turban as long as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is in power. After ousting Nitish Kumar, he would then remove his Pagadi (turban). But the truth is something else. The BJP leader was wearing a turban to hide skin infection on his head."
When asked about the prospects of the INDIA bloc in the 2024 general elections, Mandal said, "We will win the elections. Not a single MP seat will go to the BJP in Bihar. "Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar played a crucial role in setting up the INDIA bloc. He was instrumental in uniting opposition leaders in the country. JDU leader Nitish Kumar is one of the strong contenders for Prime Minister's post in the INDIA alliance."