BIHAR HUSBAND PROMISES TO HAND OVER RUNAWAY BRIDE TO HER LOVER

Palamu: In an incident that appears more like a storyline of a Bollywood flick, the husband of a runaway bride decided to hand her over to the man with whom she is in an illicit affair in Bihar's Palamu.

Actually, the bride, who was running away with her lover, was seen and caught by the neighbours, who informed the matter to her husband. Her husband wanted no foul play and made up her mind to hand his wife over to her lover. The bride's relatives have been called and in their presence, she was handed over to her paramour.

The incident happened in the Manatu police station area of Palamu. Sanoj Kumar Singh, a resident of Kila village under the Manatu police station area, got married to Priyanka Kumari, a resident of Turkadih under the Lesliganj police station area of Palamu on May 10. Priyanka Kumari is in love with Jitendra Vishwakarma from her village since 2012. But the caste barrier came in the way of their marriage. After knowing about the love affair, the family members of Priyanka Kumari hurriedly got her married to Sanoj Kumar Singh. But even after marriage, Priyanka was in contact with her boyfriend Jitendra on mobile. Priyanka decided to elope with Jitendra who reached Manatu on Tuesday. Just the time, Priyanka tried to run away with Jitendra, some villagers saw both of them. They were caught by villagers, who informed the matter to her husband.

Sanoj Kumar Singh reached the spot caught his wife with her lover. Sanoj has informed the matter to Priyanka's family members. Sanoj also allowed to stay Priyanka with Jitendra. Priyanka's family members have been called by Sanoj, who has promised to hand her over to Jitendra. Sanoj's kin also informed the matter verbally to cops who are waiting for Priyanka's relatives to arrive.