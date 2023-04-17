BIHAR GOVERNORS CONVOY MEETS WITH ACCIDENT SEVEN INJURED

Vaishali Bihar A fire brigade vehicle involved in Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar s convoy met with an accident near the Bhagwanpur police station area in Bihar s Vaishali on Monday sources said adding that seven people were injured in the incident However the Governor escaped unhurt The incident took place on National Highway 22 at RatanpuraAccording to police sources the convoy was on its way to Muzaffarpur While the fire brigade vehicle which was a part of the convoy lost control and overturned The vehicle then hit an autorickshaw carrying five passengers heading towards Hajipur Seven people including four passengers travelling in an autorickshaw and three people from the convoy were seriously injured and were shifted to Sadar Hospital for treatment Also read PM Modi announces exgratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for kin of dead in Hoshiarpur accidentThe auto driver said that the rickshaw was heading towards Hajipur and at the same time the fire brigade vehicle of the convoy suddenly came from the other lane and collided with the auto He further stated that four out of five people aboard the auto were injured and had been shifted to the hospital for treatmentAlso read 2 electrocuted to death in Ambedkar Jayanti procession in Maharashtra s VirarOn receiving the information police reached the spot and started an investigation into the accident Hajipur Fire Officer Satyendra Kumar said Seven people including four passengers of the autorickshaw driver of the fire brigade vehicle Adarsh Giri fire extinguisher Bambam Singh and fireman Sudhir Kumar are undergoing treatment at the hospital Meanwhile Bamban Singh has been referred to Patna for further treatment