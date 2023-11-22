BIHAR GOVERNMENT PASSES PROPOSAL TO REQUEST CENTRE TO GIVE SPECIAL STATUS TO BIHAR

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been seeking the status of a special state. Following this, a proposal has also been passed in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Moreover, the Chief Minister took to his verified X handle and shared a long post in Hindi on the demand for the special state status for Bihar.

In the post, the senior Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader wrote that for the first time in the country, a caste-based census has been done in Bihar. Based on the data of the social, economic and educational status of the caste-based census, the reservation limit for Scheduled Castes has been increased from 16 per cent to 20 per cent, and the reservation limit for Scheduled Tribes has also been increased from 1 per cent to 2 per cent.

At the same time, the reservation limit for extremely backward classes has been increased from 18 per cent to 25 per cent and for backward classes from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, and the reservation limit for socially weaker sections has been increased from 50 per cent. It has been reduced to 65 per cent. However, a 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker people of the general category will remain applicable like the prior, Nitish Kumar added.

The total reservation limit for all these categories has been increased to 75 per cent. In the caste-based census, about 94 lakh poor families have been found in Bihar, including all the categories. An estimated up to Rs 2 lakh will be provided in instalments for employment to one of the members of each family, the Bihar Chief Minister added.

He also added that since a massive amount of money is required for these works, a target has been set to complete them in five years. If Bihar gets the status of a special state by the Centre, then my government will complete this work in a short time, he said.