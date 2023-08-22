BIHAR GIRL ACCUSES LOVER OF CHEATING THREE YEARS AFTER ELOPING WITH HIM

Siwan: In an anti-climax to a love story, a girl was allegedly abandoned by her lover after she left home and eloped with him from their home district Siwan in Bihar to Telangana capital Hyderabad, official sources said on Tuesday. Siwan Police have said that the matter pertains to Hyderabad Police and it will take action in the matter once the case is transferred to Bihar.

In her complaint, the girl, 18, hailing from Sarai OP police station area of Siwan district said that she fell in love with the youth,23, a resident of Maharajganj area of Siwan district during her tuition classes three years ago. According to the girl, in December 2021, both of them fled away from home and went to Hyderabad and decided to marry.

In Hyderabad, they started living “as husband and wife” while living in a rented house. "I had completely cut ties with my family. During our stay in Hyderabad, we had physical relations like husband and wife. When I got pregnant, I got an abortion done,” the girl said. According to the girl, after staying in Hyderabad for some time, her lover converted to Islam and lived in a separate room.

“He also used to lead Namaz (Muslim prayers). I wanted to go to his room, but he used to avoid me again and again. He later fled leaving me in the rented house,” the girl said. The girl further said for about two months, her lover kept sending the expenses. However, afterwards, he suddenly blocked her mobile number and hid in Siwan.

The girl said that when she reached the local police station in Hyderabad with the complaint, the cops passed the buck to Siwan police saying it was out of their jurisdiction. After reaching Siwan, the girl created a ruckus at her lover's house. On notice, the local Maharajganj police station reached the spot and brought the girl to the police station from where she was sent to the women's police station.

Siwan Women's Police Station in-charge, Anuradha Kumari however said that the case pertains to Hyderabad Police which first needs to be transferred to Bihar for action.