BIHAR FIVE POLICEMEN ACQUITTED AFTER 37 YEARS FOR TAKING A BRIBE OF TWO RUPEES

Begusarai (Bihar): In a unique case where five police personnel including an officer were booked allegedly for taking a bribe of two rupees in Begusarai district, a vigilance court in Bhagalpur in Bihar, acquitted all the accused after 37 years.

The incident, which dates back to the night of 10th June 1986, where the accused were involved in the unlawful collection of money from vehicles passing through the Lakho post. The five policemen, including an officer, were stationed at the post to check vehicles.

The case was brought to light when an anonymous informant tipped off the Superintendent of Police (SP) about the illegal activities being carried out by the Jawan (constable) stationed at the Lakho post. Acting on this information, the SP, Arvind Verma, arrived at the location and caught the Jawan red-handed making an illegal recovery of two rupees from a passing truck.

Subsequently, a case was registered against all the policemen at the Mufassil police station, leading to a prolonged legal battle that spanned nearly four decades. The matter progressed to the lower court, where it was heard multiple times over the years until it finally reached the court of Special Judge cum ADJ 5 of Vigilance Court in Bhagalpur.

Throughout the course of the trial, the prosecution failed to present any substantial evidence that could establish the guilt of the accused. As a result, the court acquitted all five policemen - Ramratan Sharma, Kailash Sharma, Gyani Shankar, Yugeshwar Mahto, and Ram Balak Rai.

The heart of the case revolved around the then City Circle Inspector, Saryu Baitha, who had filed a complaint about illegal extortion in the region. Baitha claimed that he was informed by SP Arvind Verma about the illicit activities carried out by the officers and jawans posted at the Lakho post. Acting on this information, the SP himself flagged down a passing truck and hopped on board for an undercover operation.

As the truck approached the post, SP Verma intercepted a bribe exchange between the jawan and the truck's Khalasi (helper). Disguised cleverly, SP Verma discreetly passed a two-rupee note to the jawan. Later, during the search of the jawan's pocket, the note was found, bearing Verma's signature. Moreover, several other notes were also discovered in the jawan's possession.

The case's historical context added a layer of complexity to the proceedings, as Begusarai was initially part of Munger district before becoming a separate district on October 2, 1972. Due to this historical connection, the trial was conducted in the court of Bhagalpur, which was once the commissionerate for the Munger district.

