BIHAR FIVE DEAD AS BOAT CAPSIZES IN DARBHANGA

Darbhanga (Bihar): At least five people died including three children and two women after a boat capsized in the Kamla River in Bihar's Darbhanga, said officials on Wednesday.

The ill-fated incident took place in Mahisaut Panchayat of Kusheshwarsthan East block. The boat overturned at Shahpur Chaur between Jhajhra and Gadehpura.

After receiving the information about the incident officials rushed to the spot and the dead bodies were recovered with the help of the villagers. BDO (block development officer) of Kusheshwarsthan, Kishore Kumar, confirmed the death of five people. The BDO has assured to give financial assistance to next of kin of the deceased.

