BIHAR FINE LEVIED ON RESTAURANT FOR NOT SERVING SAMBAR WITH MASALA DOSA

Buxar (Bihar): In an unique decision, the District commissioner of Buxar in Bihar has imposed a fine of Rs 3500 on a well known restaurant allegedly for not serving sambar with masala dosa. The order was givenn on the basis of a complaint by Manish Pathak, a resident of Bangla Ghat of Nagar police station area 11 months before

Manish in his complaint made on August 15, 2022 had said that the restaurant was asked to provide special masala dosa for a function at home and a payment of Rs 140 was made in this regard. The complainant in his letter also alleged that the parcel delivered by the restaurant contained no sambar.

Manish further said that when he called to complain about non-delivery of sambar along with masala dosa, the operator didn’t take him seriously. He then sent a complaint to the operator, but the manager didn’t reply. In order to protect his rights as a consumer, he filed a complaint letter with District Consumer Commission.

During the course complaint letter's hearing submitted by the complainant, an error was found in the service of the restaurant. Subsequently, the Division bench of the Commission, headed by Chief Justice J. Prakash and Member Varun Kumar, imposed an amount of Rs. 2,000 for the mental, physical and financial suffering of the complainant as well as a separate fine of Rs 1,500 was levied as litigation expenses on the restaurant. The manager was directed to pay a total fine of Rs.3500 within 45 days. In the event of non-payment of the fine within the said time-limit, the amount would have to be recovered with 8 per cent interest.

On the occasion of his birthday, the consumer had planned to have masala dosa at night. After paying Rs 140, when he came home with the parcel and opened it, there was no sambar in it. On complaining the next day, the restaurant operator jokingly said that what restaurant would you buy for Rs 140? Being an advocate in Buxar Civil Court, he decided to fight a judicial battle.