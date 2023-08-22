Araria (Bihar): The fifth accused in the alleged murder of a Hindi daily journalist was arrested last night, police said. Till now, four persons were arrested in connection with the journalist's murder.

Confirming the arrest, superintendent of police Ashok Kumar Singh said that the accused was nabbed from Chanakya Chowk in Jogbani on Indo-Nepal border. Singh said that the accused has several serious cases pending against him. "This is the fifth arrest in this connection and we are hopeful that the last accused will be arrested very soon," Singh said.

Under the leadership of Singh, cops from several police stations were included in the operation to arrest the accused. According to police, the accused has been identified as Arjun Sharma. It is likely that he was the one who fired at the journalist, police sources said.

Journalist of a Hindi daily, Vimal Yadav (40) was shot dead at his residence at Premnagar locality in Bihar's Araria on August 18. According to reports, miscreants knocked at the journalist's house at around 5.30 am. As soon as he opened the door, the miscreants fired at him and fled from the spot. The journalist had died on the spot.

After the incident, police claimed that the murder was a result of an old enmity and filed an FIR against eight persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by the slain journalist's father. Among the eight, two are in jails in connection with separate criminal cases while five have been arrested. Search is on to nab the last accused, police said.

Four accused, Bhawesh Yadav, Bipin Yadav, Ashish Yadav and Umesh Yadav were arrested soon after the murder. Two others, Kranti Yadav and Rupesh Yadav have been taken on remand for interrogation, police added. A senior police officer said that raids are being conducted to arrest Madhav Yadav, the last accused.