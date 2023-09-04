Patna: Ex-Union Minister RCP Singh's close relative was allegedly shot at in his village Dharhara in Nalanda district on Sunday, police said. The victim alleged that the attacker, who belongs to JD(U), also warned him of killing in case he did not relinquish Singh.

Pintu Kumar, who is the grandson of the cousin of former Union Minister RCP Singh, was shot by miscreants in front of his house. Rajgir DSP Pradeep Kumar said the incident took place within Silao police station limits of Nalanda district and added that they have received information that Kumar Pragati alias Pintu was attacked in Dharhara village of Nalanda district. "We are investigating to identify and arrest the accused," he added. The condition of Pintu is stated to be stable and he was referred to Patna.

Reacting to the incident, RCP Singh alleged that his 'close relative' Pintu was shot at as he refused to leave his side. The former Union Minister took a 'gundaraj' jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said, "Nitish Kumar doesn't have the guts to fight politically so they're (JD(U)) attacking my relatives and telling them that they will ruin me...Gundaraj going on in Bihar."

"The one who was shot at is my close relative...he keeps coming to meet me, today also he came to meet me. But after he met me, there was an attempt to kill him. He was shot at and he was told that he should leave my side or else he would be killed...he (victim) is naming a man who belongs to JD(U)," the former Union Minister said. The victim was on his way back from the Asthawan Assembly constituency meeting in Mustafapur village, Singh said.

He further said that JD-U is completely scared after seeing our growing strength in the Nalanda district. "This is the reason why our relative has been shot at and targeted by JD-U," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief Samrat Choudhary attacked the Nitish Kumar government over the law and order situation in the state stating that Bihar is currently grappling with a reign of lawlessness. "The rule of law and order in Bihar has been completely destroyed under the leadership of Nitish. The people of Bihar are living in fear, and are falling prey to Gundaraj. Criminals have opened fire on Pintu Kumar, a relative of former Union Minister Sri RCP Singh," he said in X post.