BIHAR ENGINEERING STUDENT DIES BY SUICIDE IN HOSTEL AFTER POOR PERFORMANCE IN EXAM

Lakhisarai: A student allegedly committed suicide in the girls hostel of an engineering college in Bihar's Lakhisarai. Following the incident, several students gathered in front of the administrative building of the college and staged a demonstration. Students alleged that poor performance in exams drove the student to take such a drastic step.

The incident took place in Shivsona village in Halsi block. "It is being suspected that the student committed suicide. We came to collect her body for post-mortem. The actual reason as to why she committed suicide could not be ascertained at the moment. Investigations are underway and the case would become clear once the probe is complete and we get the post-mortem report," Roshan Kumar, ASP said.

The engineering college where the incident took place was inaugurated by chief minister Nitish Kumar. Students of the college said that her results were poor due to which she was in acute stress. Police said that the matter is being investigated from all angles. The girl's classmates, teachers and family members would be questioned, police said.

Meanwhile, students are protesting against the college authorities over poor infrastructure facilities and irregular classes. They raised slogans against the college principal.

When police tried to take away the body, the protesting students went into a tussle with police. Police arrived at the campus with an ambulance at around 5 pm. However, students continued staging a protest at the spot. Finally, police brought the situation under control.

Students complained that the hostel lacks basic facilities. "There is neither an ambulance nor any transportation facilities. Classes are also not held properly. Examinations are held without completing the syllabus," a student said.

