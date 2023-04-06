BIHAR EDUCATION MINISTER CHANDRASHEKAR LANDS IN THE SOUP IS ON PAYROLLS OF AURANGABAD COLLEGE

Patna: Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar has landed in the soup after allegedly being on the payrolls of the Ramlakhan Singh Yadav College, Aurangabad while holding the ministerial portfolio in Bihar. A report by ETV Bharat has revealed that Prof Chandrashekhar is still “working” on papers as Professor in Zoology Department at Ramlakhan Yadav College, Aurangabad and withdrawing salary.

But the Bihar Education Minister has not attended the varsity for the last 15 years. Principal of Ramlakhan Singh Yadav College, Aurangabad, Dr. Vijay Rajak while talking to ETV Bharat said that Chandrashekhar is an assistant professor in the Department of Zoology of the college. Dr Rajak claimed that after entering politics, Chandrashekhar's visits to the college have “reduced”.

"Fifteen years ago Prof Chandrashekhar used to take classes continuously in the college. He used to provide regular tutoring to the students. But in the last 15 years neither his name is getting registered in the attendance register nor his attendance is being made. Still, he is being paid his salary as a college professor from the government funds. Paying salary is a departmental order,” Dr Rajak said.

ETV Bharat had a close look at the attendance register of the teaching staff at the Ramlakhan Singh Yadav College, Aurangabad and it surfaced that the Chandrashekhar has not attended a single day of duty. Chandrashekhar, who is currently RJD MLA from Maghepura Sadar since 2010, is set to retire in March 2026.

The Bihar education minister is not new to controversies. He came into the limelight earlier for his controversial remarks on Ramcharit Manas. Chandrashekhar had in Jan. this year said that Ramcharitmanas should be burnt similar to B R Ambedkar's burning of the Manusmriti for its casteist content.