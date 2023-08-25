BIHAR EDUCATION DEPT WITHDRAWS NOTIFICATION ON APPOINTMENT OF VCS AFTER TUSSLE WITH RAJ BHAVAN

Patna: The Education Department of the Bihar government on Friday withdrew a notification inviting applications for the posts of vice-chancellors of state-run varsities, two days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar amid a tussle over the issue.

The Education Department invited applications for the posts of vice-chancellors, days after a similar advertisement was issued by the Raj Bhavan. Amid the tussle, Kumar met Arlekar, who is also the chancellor of state-run varsities, on Wednesday. In a 'withdrawal of notification' order, Education Secretary Baidyanath Yadav said, "The advertisements published by the Education Department (Bihar) in various newspapers on August 22 inviting applications for the post of VCs are hereby withdrawn."

Arlekar's secretariat invited applications for the post of VCs in Patna University, Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga, Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University in Muzaffarpur, Jai Prakash University in Chapra, BN Mandal University in Madhepura and Aryabhatta Knowledge University in Patna.

The education department on Tuesday also invited applications for five of these varsities, except for the BN Mandal University and Aryabhatta Knowledge University. The terms and conditions for the posts are the same in both advertisements, except for the last date for submission of applications.

Asked by reporters about the tussle, the chief minister said, "There is nothing like that. We are unitedly working for the improvement of the quality of education in the state." (PTI)