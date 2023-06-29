Patna: The Bihar government has directed employees of the state education department not to wear casual outfits namely jeans and T-shirts in the office as it goes against the work culture.

An order in this regard was issued by Subodh Kumar Chaudhary, director (administration) of the education department on Wednesday. In the order the employees have been asked to wear formal dresses in office. The move has been taken after officials and employees of the department were found coming to office in casual outfits.

"It is seen that the officers and employees posted in the education department are coming to the office in informal and casual dresses that go against the office culture and is also against the dignity of the institution. Therefore, now onwards all officers and employees posted in the education department in Bihar's Patna should come to the office in formal outfits and maintain dignity," read the order.

A copy of the order has been sent to additional chief secretary of education department, additional secretary / personal assistant to secretary / personal assistant to special secretary / all directors / joint secretaries / deputy directors (administration) / deputy secretaries / special task officers and all other office bearers and employees.

In April, the district magistrate of Saran had issued a similar order restricting all government employees from wearing jeans and T-shirts in office and had asked them to adhere to formal dresses.

The issue of banning casual dresses in office was initially taken up by Bihar government in 2019 for its employees of the state secretariat. The government had then asked employees to maintain decorum in the office. It had categorically asked employees to wear simple, comfortable and light-coloured clothes at workplace. Now, the instruction has specifically been issued to the employees of the education department.