Chhapra: A truck driver was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men after "animal bones" were found loaded in his vehicle in Bihar's Saran last night. The helper somehow managed to escape. Probe is on, police said.

The truck was coming from Tajpur Basahi and was on its way to deliver the consignment at a bone dust factory in Nagra. After reaching the Batraha market near Khori Pakad in Jalalpur, the driver detected some defects in the vehicle and stopped to repair it. While the driver was busy mending the defect, a group of men reached there are started questioning about the details of the goods loaded in the truck.

When it was revealed that animal bones were loaded in the truck, the group became furious and started assaulting the driver. Both the driver and the helper tried to run away from the spot. Though the helper managed to escape, the driver could not run fast as he had some problem in his leg. The angry mob caught him and allegedly beat him to death.

"The truck was loaded with animal bones. The vehicle had developed some fault as a result of which it had to be stopped. After sometime, a group came there and broke the window panes. Police reached the spot but the mob beat up the driver in their presence," Haider, bone factory owner said.

Jalalpur police said that the driver has been identified as Zaharuddin (55), son of Ghulam Rasool and resident of Majhwaliya village under Gaura OP police station area. After getting information of the incident, SDM Sadar Sanjay Rai and DSP Sadar reached the spot and have initiated investigations. The driver's body has been sent for post-mortem, police added.