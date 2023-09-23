BIHAR DEPUTY CM TEJASHWI YADAV SLAMS BJP MP RAMESH BIDHURI FOR OBJECTIONABLE LANGUAGE AGAINST FELLOW MP DANISH ALI

Patna: Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader has lashed at BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his unparliamentary language against fellow MP from Bahujan Samaj Party Danish Ali inside the parliament on Friday. During the special session of Parliament on Thursday, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri made objectionable remarks about BSP MP Danish Ali.

The abusive behaviour of the BJP MP has caused an uproar in the political quarters with the opposition targeting BJP and PM Modi over the matter. Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has also expressed his displeasure while reacting on the incident. Talking to reporters over the matter, Tejashwi Yadav said that “even in the temple of democracy, BJP MPs did not desist from abusing and no action is to be taken against him (MP Ramesh Bidhuri)”.

“If you are in BJP then you are good. BJP promotes such people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said a few days ago that your behavior and conduct will decide on which side you will sit. Look in the Parliament, BJP people have crossed all limits,” the Bihar deputy Chief Minister said. "They were speaking in the same manner as the street mawalis talk. We are sad and pained but there is nothing surprising in it because this is what the BJP MPs are known for," Yadav said.

Over the investigation into the alleged land for jobs 'scam', Yadav said he and his family had been summoned for the third time in the case. “This is nothing new. The case had been closed, but I have been summoned for the third time so let us see what happens,” he added. Over a question on seat sharing by the opposition INDIA bloc, the Bihar deputy chief minister said that a decision on seat sharing will be taken very soon.

“The seat sharing formula in the INDIA alliance has been decided and we will announce it very soon. Everything is already decided in Bihar and the INDIA alliance is not going to face any problem in seat sharing here,” he said. With regard to the Women's Reservation Bill, Tejashwi said that there is “nothing new” in the bill.