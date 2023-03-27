Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janta Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and wife Rajshree Yadav have been blessed with a baby girl. Tejashwi made the announcement on Monday morning in a Twitter post. “God has been pleased and sent a gift in the form of daughter,” Tejashwi Yadav captioned a picture of him holding his newborn daughter in his hands.

Yadav's sister Rohini Acharya also took to Twitter to welcome the baby girl. “Let there be a smile on the face of brother and sister-in-law. May happiness always reside in my home immersed in the ocean of happiness. As a little angel I have a guest at my house, who brought a gift of happiness,” she said. As soon as the Yadav family announced the birth of the baby girl, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to congratulate the Yadav family on the occasion.

“Many many congratulations to you and your entire family, Tejashwi ji, for this blessing of Mata Rani on the holy days of Navratri. Lots of love and blessings to daughter Rani, God bless your family always,” Kejriwal wrote in a tweet. It can be recalled that Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav married his his long-time friend Rajshree Yadav on December 9, 2021.

Yadav's wife Rajshree hails from Rewari in Haryana. She has been living in Delhi since childhood. Rajshree and Tejashwi studied together at Delhi Public School (DPS) in RK Puram area of New Delhi. Tejashwi is youngest of the nine siblings-seven sisters and two brothers.