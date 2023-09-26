Patna: Police have arrested the main accused in the alleged thrashing of a Dalit woman in Bihar capital Patna on Saturday night. Divulging details into the development, Superintendent of Police Rural, Syed Imran Masood said that the village strongman identified as Pramod Singh, the main accused in the thrashing of the woman was arrested by the police on Tuesday morning near Khusrupur block of Patna district.

Four more accused including Pramod's son Anshu are still absconding in the case, Rural SP Imran Masood said. The Superintendent of Police said that the accused has been interrogated wherein he has confessed to the assault. The arrest comes after the Dalit woman lodged a complaint against the accused in this regard.

In her complaint, the victim from Mosimpur village of Patna said that at around 10 pm on 23 Sept, the accused barged into her house and assaulted her for refusing to pay an additional interest on the Rs 1500 her husband had borrowed from the strongman. The woman said that the accused stripped her naked and beat her to pulp.

She further alleged that the money lender's son urinated in her mouth at his father's behest. Police however said that the allegations with regard to urination were subject to investigation. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Siyaram Yadav said that a case was registered under sections 341, 323, 325, 307, 354, 504, 506, 34 and SC-ST Act into the incident.