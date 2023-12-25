BIHAR CYBER FRAUDSTER LINKED TO PAKISTAN TERRORIST OUTFIT ARRESTED PAK BANK CHECK BOOKS SEIZED

Jamui (Bihar) : Police have arrested a cyber criminal in the Lakshmipur police station area of Jamui district in Bihar. The arrested cyber criminal has been identified as Rajeev Kumar Singh, a resident of Mangarar village. He has been accused of dealing money transactions with a terrorist organization of Pakistan. The cyber fraud involved some others as well and they carried out money transactions with many bank accounts in Pakistan, police said. Cyber ​​crime cases are registered against Rajiv in many police stations of the district. An FIR was also lodged in Lakshmipur police station.

Action taken on secret information: Earlier, the police of Lakshmipur police station had arrested three associates of the cyber criminal. In the same case, the main accused Rajeev Kumar Singh, who is absconding, has been arrested from Mangarar village on the basis of secret information. Source said that Jamui SP Shaurya Suman had received secret information that the cyber criminals were linked to the terrorist organization of Pakistan.

A trap was laid for the main accused in the money transaction case at his home. On receiving information about him, a team was formed in which Sadar SDPO Satish Suman, Lakshmipur police station incharge Rajvardhan Kumar and others conducted the raid.

Check books of Pakistani banks found: According to the police, check books of many different banks of Pakistan, records of money transactions from various accounts of Pakistani banks and their screenshots have been seized from the accused Rajeev. The arrested accused has admitted before the police that he used to do money transactions with the terrorist organization of Pakistan.

Apart from this, hundreds of people from Bihar including West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana have also been involved in cyber fraud and have withdrawn money. "A case was registered under cyber terrorism in Lakshmipur police station. It was alleged that many people were cheated. Apart from this, money was transacted from many bank accounts of Pakistan," said Satish Suman, SDPO, Jamui.