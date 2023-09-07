BIHAR CS TELLS DMS NOT TO ENGAGE SCHOOL TEACHERS IN DOCUMENT VERIFICATION OF CANDIDATES FOR TEACHER RECRUITMENT EXAM

Patna: The Bihar government has directed District Magistrates not to engage school teachers and employees of the state Education department for document verification work of candidates who appeared for the 'School teacher recruitment (2023) examination', recently conducted by the BPSC. This was stated by Chief Secretary Amir Subhani in a letter dated September 6 to all DMs in the state.

"It has come to notice that employees of the Education department and government school teachers are being engaged in document verification work of candidates who appeared for the 'school teacher recruitment (2023) examination'. They (education department employees) are also being engaged in the scanning of the OMR sheets by the district administration at different centres. This practice needs to be immediately stopped by the district administration and employees of the education department should not be engaged in these works," Subhani said in the letter.

He told the DMs that employees of other departments could be engaged in these activities but not teachers and education department officials. A letter objecting to the engagement of teachers and other employees in these activities has also been received from the state Education department.

Since the Education department has taken several measures to infuse diligence among its teachers and officials and improve the academic atmosphere in government-run schools in the state, they (teachers) should be kept away from such activities. Besides, it is also not appropriate to engage teachers for these works when the examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) pertains to the recruitment of teachers, the chief secretary added.

Commenting on the CS letter to all DMs, Raju Singh, convener of the TET Primary Teachers' Association told PTI on Thursday, "We have been demanding right from the beginning that the government should immediately stop engaging school teachers in non-teaching activities, including election-related works or verification of documents.

"Teachers have already started offering their resignations in those areas where they are being engaged in non-teaching activities. As far as the ongoing verification of documents of those who appeared in the BPSC's teachers recruitment exam is concerned, I must say that the exercise is a waste of manpower. The verification of the documents of selected candidates should be done only after the declaration of results. Why is it being done even before the declaration of results?"

The BPSC conducted Bihar's biggest school teacher recruitment examination for 1,70,461 school teacher posts from August 24 to August 26. More than 8 lakh aspirants had appeared in the examination at 870 centres across the state.

The document verification process of the candidates has been going on since September 5 and it will continue till September 12. The list of documents which need to be carried by candidates for document verification includes - Aadhaar card, pan card, driving license, caste certificate, address proof, matriculation certificate and various other documents.

The Bihar Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had approved the proposal to recruit 1.78 lakh teachers for primary, middle, and upper classes in the state in the first week of May this year. The entire recruitment process is expected to be completed by the end of this year. (PTI)