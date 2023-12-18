BIHAR COUPLE SON SHOT DEAD BY MISCREANTS AT HOUSE IN MADHEPURA

Madhepura (Bihar): A couple and their son were gunned down allegedly by miscreants in Bihar's Madhepura district at their house late last night. Police have set up a high-level probe team but are yet to identify the miscreants or find the reason behind the murder.

The incident took place at around 12 am in Sakarpura village under the jurisdiction of Madhepura Sadar police station. The deceased have been identified as Suryanarayan Shah (50), his wife Anita Devi (46) and son Pradyuman (25). The three were warming themselves with a bonfire, when some miscreants barged into the house and shot them. All three sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The incident was revealed this morning when the local people informed police. Pravendra Bharti, SDPO of Madhepura reached the spot along with a team of officers and have initiated an investigation. Police are also questioning the neighbours. However, even after so many hours of the incident, police have failed to either identify the miscreants or know their motive.

Meanwhile, the incident has triggered panic in the area. Also, the local people are aggrieved at police for not arresting the accused till now.