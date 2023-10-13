BIHAR COUPLE MARRIED FOR 75 YEARS DIE HOURS APART

Vaishali: A couple from Bihar's Vaishali, who were married for more than seven decades, died just hours apart from each other. While the 90-year-old husband died on Wednesday evening, the 85-year-old wife died a few hours later that night.

The incident took place at Panapur Kayam village in Bidupur police station area of Vaishali district. The biers of Ram Lakhan Paswan, a retired teacher and his wife Girija Devi were carried together just as they had always wanted to leave the world together.

According to relatives, Girija Devi was keeping ill for the last few days and was undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in Hajipur. Her husband was deeply hurt by his wife's illness. Whenever anyone asked him about his wife's well-being, Paswan would say that they would make history if both of them left the world together.

Paswan had gone out for a walk on Wednesday evening. After returning home he suddenly started complaining of some discomfort and died later in the evening. The villagers were waiting to cremate him in the morning. But, before dawn, the news of Girija Devi's death came. Girija Devi had passed away at the private hospital where she was undergoing treatment, some hours after her husband's death.