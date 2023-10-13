Bihar couple, married for 75 years, die hours apart
Vaishali: A couple from Bihar's Vaishali, who were married for more than seven decades, died just hours apart from each other. While the 90-year-old husband died on Wednesday evening, the 85-year-old wife died a few hours later that night.
The incident took place at Panapur Kayam village in Bidupur police station area of Vaishali district. The biers of Ram Lakhan Paswan, a retired teacher and his wife Girija Devi were carried together just as they had always wanted to leave the world together.
According to relatives, Girija Devi was keeping ill for the last few days and was undergoing treatment at a private nursing home in Hajipur. Her husband was deeply hurt by his wife's illness. Whenever anyone asked him about his wife's well-being, Paswan would say that they would make history if both of them left the world together.
Paswan had gone out for a walk on Wednesday evening. After returning home he suddenly started complaining of some discomfort and died later in the evening. The villagers were waiting to cremate him in the morning. But, before dawn, the news of Girija Devi's death came. Girija Devi had passed away at the private hospital where she was undergoing treatment, some hours after her husband's death.
Girija Devi's body was brought to the village and the last rites of both the husband and the wife were done together. Devendra Paswan, a local said, "Three days back, Master Saheb told me that if both of them left for their heavenly abode together then history will be made. It seems that the Almighty heard him. He did not have any significant health problem but it was his wife who was in the hospital."