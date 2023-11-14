BIHAR COP CRUSHED TO DEATH BY TRACTOR ILLEGALLY TRANSPORTING SAND

Jamui (Bihar): A police sub-inspector was mowed down by a speeding tractor that was illegally carrying sand in Bihar's Jamui district today, police said. A home guard was also injured and is currently hospitalised. The incident took place while a drive was underway to stop illegal sand mining in Garhi police station area in Jamui.

SI Prabhat Ranjan, a resident of Vaishali died on the spot while Rajesh Kumar, a home guard, who was with the SI was seriously injured and admitted to a private clinic in a critical condition. The driver has been identified and search is on for him.

It has been learnt that Jamui Police received information about illegal sand lifting near Mohali Tand river in the jurisdiction of Garhi police station. Based on this information, Ranjan along with his team reached Chanwar bridge this morning and initiated a search operation in the area.

During patrolling, a policeman asked a sand-laden tractor heading from the opposite direction to stop. As soon as the driver saw the police team, he increased the speed of the tractor. The speeding tractor rammed into the police van that was parked nearby and even before the police team could understand anything, the driver escaped from the spot. The SI succumbed to his injuries on the spot and the home guard was left injured.

Illegal sand trading is rampant in this part of the state. After the incident, police sealed the entire area. The tractor driver has been identified and police are searching for him. Jamui SP Shaurya Suman said, "The matter is being investigated and action will be taken against the guilty."

The deceased SI was an inspector of 2018-batch. Police would accord him a honour in the police line under Malaypur police station area of Jamui district before handing over his mortal remains to the family members.

The police of Khaira and Garhi police station areas are conducting raids and intensified patrolling in the area to nab the accused.