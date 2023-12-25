Patna (Bihar) : Dr. Chandrika Prasad Yadav, educationist and member of the Political Affairs Committee of Bihar Pradesh Congress, has sent a legal notice to Maran for his derogatory remarks by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran against the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He also warned that if Dayanidhi Maran did not apologize to the people of both the Hindi-speaking states within 15 days, legal action would be taken against him.

Chandrika Yadav said that Dayanidhi Maran probably does not know that many IAS and IPS officers in his state are from Bihar and UP. Even in the highest posts in the police department, people from Bihar have served there, which is true not just for Tamil Nadu, but for the whole of India, the Congress leader asserted.

What is the issue?- A video related to the controversial remarks of Dayanidhi Maran, Lok Sabha MP of Tamil Nadu's ruling party DMK, is going viral on social media. In that video, Dayanidhi is shown as purportedly saying 'very mean' things about the Hindi speaking people. Dayanidhi was shown as commenting that the Hindi speaking people coming to Tamil Nadu from UP and Bihar come to the state 'either to do construction work or to clean roads and toilets.' His statement has been strongly condemned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as leaders of India bloc.

Chandrika Prasad Yadav sharply reacted amidst widespread criticism targetted against Dayanidhi Maran, a leader of the DMK, which is ally of the INDIA bloc of which Congress is also a part.