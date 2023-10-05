BIHAR COLLEGE ASKS BOYS AND GIRLS NOT TO SIT TOGETHER CHAT

Siwan: ZA Islamia PG College in Bihar's Siwan has issued a notice prohibiting boys and girls from sitting together and talking to each other in the campus. Students have been threatened that their registration would be cancelled if found flouting the notice.

The notice has sparked a controversy in the campus with students criticising the college management and terming it as a 'tughlaqi' decree. After the notice was issued, students are hesitant to interact with their classmates from opposite gender even on important matters pertaining to their lessons.

In the notice issued by the principal of ZA Islamia PG College, it has been stated that if any student is caught sitting together in the campus, chatting or joking, then his/her registration will be cancelled. Citing Sections 29 and 30, the notice has clarified that this is a minority college and the authority lies with the management.

When contacted, college principal Idris Alam said the notice has been issued in view of some "bad elements" who come to the college campus and try to vitiate the environment here. He accused a section of the girls for encouraging those boys by engaging in conversation with them. "To stop this practice in the campus, a notice has been issued. It is not aimed at scaring the students but to restrict entry of the outsiders," he said.