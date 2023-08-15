BIHAR CM NITISH KUMAR TO MEET HIS DELHI COUNTERPART ARVIND KEJRIWAL ON WEDNESDAY

Patna: Ahead of the third meeting of the Opposition INDIA alliance, Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar is set to meet his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Wednesday, sources said on Tuesday.

The Bihar CM, who is a senior leader of the Janata Dal (United), will leave for New Delhi on Wednesday at around 12.30 pm. It may be noted that Nitish Kumar had hosted the first meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc at his residence here. This will be Arvind Kejriwal's first big meeting with any big leader following the passage of the Delhi Ordinance by the Parliament.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met in the national capital at Misa Bharti's residence. It is believed that the visit of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also important for the INDIA alliance, ahead of their meeting in Mumbai, scheduled to take place on August 31 and September 31. It is also understood that during his visit to Delhi, Nitish Kumar can also meet leaders of other Opposition parties, who are part of the INDIA bloc and have decided to unanimously take on the Narendra Modi regime in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

CM Nitish Kumar will be accompanied by some of his Cabinet colleagues. It is also learned that after meeting Arvind Kejriwal, Nitish Kumar will also visit the Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial, where he will pay tribute to the former Prime Minister. Nitish Kumar was the Railways Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government.

