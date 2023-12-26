Patna (Bihar) : For the last several days, speculation is rife that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will soon take a final decision on appointing a new national president of JDU. This is expected to happen in the next meeting of the national council and executive of the JDU. Nitish Kumar had a meeting with party present national president Lalan Singh two days ago.

After that, speculation started about the new national president. As of now, no one from the party side is officially confirming about Lalan Singh's resignation. Those close to Lalan Singh are also saying that he is not able to devote much time to his parliamentary constituency which is why he is reluctant to continue as the national president. Amidst this, it is believed that JDU will soon get a new national president.

JDU's national spokesperson and advisor KC Tyagi said that Lalan Singh's resignation issue has not reached him yet and, when it would happen, the same would be announced to all. On the other hand, . When we get it, we will definitely tell. " Regarding the rumor of his resignation. JDU National General Secretary Afaq Khan said that he had no information about the resignation of the party present national president and it would be a different matter if Lalan Singh had sent such resignation directly to the Chief Minister.

The meeting of JDU's National Council and National Executive has been called on 28 and 29 December. There will be a meeting of the national office bearers on 28th December in which the agenda of the National Council will be decided. After the meeting of the National Council on 29th December, the decisions taken in the National Executive will be approved. There is talk that Nitish Kumar will take a decision on the name of the new national president of JDU in the meeting.

Is Nitish angry?: Recently, Nitish Kumar also had a meeting with Lalan Singh. There is news that they have discussed this issue also. Lalan Singh is said to have become closer to Lalu Prasad Yadav in recent days. On this, Nitish Kumar is angry, sources said. Recently, there was a dispute between Ashok Chaudhary and Lalan Singh. In this matter also Nitish Kumar did not take Lalan Singh's side about which the latter is unhappy.

In the last two years, there are no better results to the party in the by-elections held in Bihar and the assembly elections held in other states. All these are big reasons due to which replacement of the party National President is considered certain. If Lalan Singh resigns, then the question arises that who will be the next President of the party?

Sources say that Nitish Kumar himself can take charge of the party. It is also discussed that Karpoori Thakur's son and Rajya Sabha MP Ramnath Thakur may become the new president. By the way, Ashok Choudhary is also being projected as a contender. According to sources, Lalan Singh himself had requested Nitish Kumar that he has to contest the Lok Sabha elections and during this time he will have to remain active in seat sharing issues also.