Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gets invite to contest LS polls from Phulpur or Varanasi seats
Published: 4 hours ago
Patna (Bihar): As the country has been gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha election mode, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the architect of the INDIA bloc, has received an invitation to contest LS polls from Uttar Pradesh, from Phulpur or Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.
Uttar Pradesh JDU president Satyendra Patel, who was in Bihar's capital Patna, in an interview with ETV Bharat, said, "We came to Patna to give an invitation to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to contest Lok Sabha elections from any of the more than dozen seats in Uttar Pradesh. Now, it is up to him to decide from which seat he will be contesting the LS elections in Uttar Pradesh."
People of Uttar Pradesh are eagerly waiting for Bihar CM to contest elections. The state has given nearly 10 Prime Ministers to the country. UP is still facing rising unemployment, especially among young people, and atrocities against women, Dalits, SCs and STs. So, in such a scenario, we are hopeful that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will come forward to contest the elections in Uttar Pradesh, said Patel.
Giving reply to a speculation that Bihar CM and JDU leader, Nitish Kumar, will contest from the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat, Uttar Pradesh JDU president, Satyendra Patel, said, "There are more than a dozen seats such as Phulpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Varanasi and others that Bihar CM can opt for contesting the elections. We expect him (Nitish Kumar) to contest from the Prime Minister's Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. He will win the LS election from Varanasi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi fearing loss from the Varanasi seat may opt for a safer seat in south India, if Bihar CM Nitish Kumar jumps into the poll fray."