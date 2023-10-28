Uttar Pradesh JDU president, Satyendra Patel speaking to ETV Bharat

Patna (Bihar): As the country has been gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha election mode, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the architect of the INDIA bloc, has received an invitation to contest LS polls from Uttar Pradesh, from Phulpur or Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh JDU president Satyendra Patel, who was in Bihar's capital Patna, in an interview with ETV Bharat, said, "We came to Patna to give an invitation to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to contest Lok Sabha elections from any of the more than dozen seats in Uttar Pradesh. Now, it is up to him to decide from which seat he will be contesting the LS elections in Uttar Pradesh."

People of Uttar Pradesh are eagerly waiting for Bihar CM to contest elections. The state has given nearly 10 Prime Ministers to the country. UP is still facing rising unemployment, especially among young people, and atrocities against women, Dalits, SCs and STs. So, in such a scenario, we are hopeful that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will come forward to contest the elections in Uttar Pradesh, said Patel.