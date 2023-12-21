Gaya (Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is on the Bihar tour met with the Dalai Lama in a Tibetan temple on Thursday. The CM took the blessings of the Dalai Lama and wished for peace in the country. He then left for Mahabodhi temple and offered prayers to Lord Buddha.

Kumar Sarvjeet, Agriculture Minister, Bihar said, “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Bodh Gaya today. He met the Dalai Lama and also took blessings. He (Nitish Kumar) wants the Dalai Lama to leave Dharamshala and stay in Bodh Gaya”.

Earlier, the CM was scheduled to visit Bodhgaya on December 20, but due to the meeting of the INDIA alliance, he went to Delhi and reached Bihar on Thursday. Strict security arrangements were made for his visit.