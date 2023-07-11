BIHAR CM IS TAPPING PHONES OF HIS MLAS SUSHIL MODI

Patna: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has accused Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar of tapping the phone calls of his MLAs as he does not trust them.

Modi was responding to Kumar's recent statement that he knows as to which MLA is in touch with which party. Modi said if the chief minister is aware of whom his MLAs are in contact with then it is obvious that their phones are being tapped. The chief minister is keeping his party MLAs under surveillance by the intelligence department.

The BJP leader further claimed that the manner in which RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh was publicly pulled up by Kumar makes it clear that RJD and JDU are losing trust in each other. "After 11 months of the formation of the Grand Alliance, it seems that neither Kumar is acceptable to RJD nor JD(U) is happy with the power given to Tejashwi Yadav, deputy chief minister.

At a combined meeting of the alliance, Kumar on Monday reportedly scolded Singh for his remarks on the spar between education minister and an IAS officer. Also, he accused Singh of his closeness with Union home minister Amit Shah.

"The chief minister cannot question Singh's integrity. RJD won elections on Lalu Prasad Yadav's face and JD(U) on BJP's votes. We may have differences with Singh, but for the last 27 years he has been associated with Lalu Prasad Yadav so his loyalty cannot be questioned," Modi said.

"How Sunil Singh's integrity be questioned by a person like Nitish Kumar, who is considered among the most unreliable leaders," he added.