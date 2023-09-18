BIHAR BJP MP SATISH CHANDRA DUBEY INJURED IN CAR ACCIDENT IN PATNA

Patna: BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, Satish Chandra Dubey has been injured in a road accident in Bihar capital Patna, sources said on Monday. Apart from the MP, four people including the driver of the BJP MP, bodyguard and brother-in-law have also been injured in the accident. It is learnt that the mishap took place near pillar number 46 on Gandhi Setu in Patna.

Sources said that the MP was traveling towards Patna from Hajipur when the car the BJP leader was traveling in collided with the container plying ahead of it. In the accident, Dubey along with his co-travelers were injured. All the injured people have been admitted to the hospital. While police did not confirm the exact cause of the accident, it is being said that the driver of the MP's luxury car was overspeeding.

Also read: Manjhi works as illegal conversion agent: MP Satish Chandra Dubey

After the driver lost control, the car hit the container moving ahead. The impact of the collision was so powerful that the front of the car got badly damaged in the accident. The police personnel of the escort vehicle took all the people out of the vehicle and admitted them to the hospital. Patna SSP, Rajeev Mishra informed that MP Satish Chandra Dubey is out of danger, but his bodyguard and driver have suffered injuries on many parts of the body including head.

The SSP said that the incident is said to have taken place at 4 am in the morning. He said that an investigation is going into the incident. According to the sources, MP Satish Chandra Dubey was in Bagaha on Sunday and was coming to Patna late night after celebrating Prime Minister's birthday.