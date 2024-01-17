Patna: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi will visit seven districts in Bihar spanning four days. The march in Bihar will take place in two phased covering more than 400 km.

Rahul's Yatra will also cover the Seemanchal Muslim dominated area which is a stronghold of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

In the first phase, the Yatra will travel to Kishanganj, Araria, Purnia and Katihar areas of Seemanchal. Seemanchal is crucial for Congress because in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Grand Old Party bagged only one seat (Kishanganj) in the region.

There are 24 assembly seats in Seemanchal along with four Lok Sabha seats. When the Grand Alliance government was formed in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held his first rally in Seemanchal itself.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also organised a programme in Seemanchal. So all eyes are set on Seemanchal.

Seemanchal is important for Congress because it had won five seats in the last assembly elections. Although later four MLAs joined RJD, this time Owaisi's party will give it the best shot.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that commenced from Manipur will cover 15 states including Bihar. Seemanchal is a Muslim dominated area and with Congress' alliance partner RJD staking claim on the Muslim vote bank, the Congress MP's visit to the area could complicate alliance equations.

RJD couldn't open its account in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but out of the four Lok Sabha seats through which Rahul will pass, two seats are currently with JDU and JDU is in the Grand Alliance. That is why there is uneasiness in the JDU camp also.

The Congress has demanded 10 to 12 in Bihar but the seat-sharing conundrum continues in the INDIA alliance too. Even Left parties are eager for their share too.

"Rahul Gandhi will enter Kishanganj in Bihar via Assam. He will attend meetings in Araria and Purnia. He will stay there for two days. After that he will reach West Bengal," said Congress spokesperson Vinod Sharma.

"Rahul Gandhi's yatra is a solo yatra of Congress. Since there has been no decision on seat sharing, the march will go through places where Congress is eyeing Lok Sabha seats," said political expert Ravi Upadhyay.