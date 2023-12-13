Siwan: An Agniveer from Siwan district of Bihar died due to bullet injuries on Tuesday under suspicious circumstances at his place of posting in Akhnoor area of Jammu and Kashmir. The mysterious death has left the soldier's family shattered. The deceased has beeb identified as Pradeep Kumar Yadav, son of Shambhu Yadav, resident of Don village of Darauli police station area of Siwan district in Bihar.

Sources said that Yadav was posted in Tanda area of Akhnoor in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir. Yadav was found in a pool of blood by his colleagues on the intervening night of Dec 12 and 13 with bullet injuries in his body. When his battalion mates reached to the spot, they saw that Pradeep had been shot and was lying on the ground.

Yadav's colleagues immediately rushed him to the hospital for treatment, where the team of doctors declared him dead. As soon as the Army Head Quarters gave the information to the family of deceased, the family was left grief stricken. According to the family of the deceased Pradeep Kumar Yadav, who was posted at the sentry post of 24 Field Regiment, he talked to them in the morning only to be found martyred in the night.

Yadav's elder brother said that on Tuesday there were some family talks with Pradeep during the day, after which they came across the tragic news of his death at night. "The Commandant Officer called and informed that Pradeep has been martyred due to bullet injury. He was very happy when he joined. Today we all are shocked to hear the news of his death. It is a big shock for our family," the deceased's brother said.

Following the Agniveer's death, a crowd of villagers thronged the house of the deceased to express grief and sympathy with the bereaved family. Family members said that Pradeep had joined Agniveer around a year ago in the month of February. “When Pradeep returned home after joining for the first time, the villagers beat drums and garlanded him. While they had given him a grand welcome, now this incident has shocked the family,” said a relative. Army has launched investigation into the mysterious death of the soldier.