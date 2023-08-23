BIHAR 6TH ACCUSED IN ARARIA JOURNALIST MURDER CASE ARRESTED

Araria: Bihar Police have arrested the sixth and last accused allegedly involved in the murder of crime journalist Vimal Yadav, who was shot dead at his residence in Premnagar area of Araria district on August 18, officials said on Wednesday. It is learnt that Madhav Yadav, the last and main accused in the journalist's murder was arrested by the police from Kharaiya Basti of Araria.

Sources said that Yadav was planning to surrender in the court due to the police crackdown, but was nabbed by the police ahead of his surrender. Araria SP Ashok Kumar Singh is scheduled to address a press conference over the arrests made in the case so far. Earlier on August 22, the police had arrested another shooter Arjun Sharma from the Nepal border in Jogbani, where he was trying to escape to Nepal.

It can be recalled that crime journalist Vimal Yadav, who was working in a leading Hindi daily was shot dead by the motorcycle borne assailants at his residence at Premnagar on Aug. 18. Following the murder, police registered a FIR against eight accused following a complaint by the victim's father. The bike and weapon used in the murder were also recovered by the police.

The recovery was made on the disclosure by the accused shooters Arjun Sharma and Madhav Yadav. According to the police, the investigation into the murder has been completed. Police said that they will ensure a speedy trial into the murder case. Police said that the conspiracy for the murder of the journalist was hatched by two accused, who are already lodged in Supaul and Araria jails.

Slain Vimal Kumar's brother Gabbu Yadav was shot dead by miscreants in the year 2019. He was the key witness of his brother's murder.