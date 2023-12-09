BIHAR 3 ARRESTED IN CYBER FRAUD CASE FOUND TO HAVE PAKISTAN LINKS PROBE ON

Purnea (Bihar): At least three accused were arrested from the Purnea district in Bihar in connection with a cyber fraud case on Friday. They are alleged to have links with Pakistan-based operatives, according to police officials. The police have also seized six mobile phones, cash and some documents from the arrested accused.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Aamir Javed said, "The arrests were made from the Araria district during an investigation into a cyber fraud case. The arrested accused were identified as Shahnawaz, Shaqim, and Sushil Kumar, all residents of Araria district." "All three of them were involved in cybercrime for the last one year," he added.

SP Aamir Javed further said, "Initial investigations revealed that Shahnawaz, Shaqim, and Sushil Kumar have links with handlers operating out of Pakistan. The Nepal route was used by their handler from Pakistan to push money into India. The arrested accused used to provide details of their Nepal-based connections to Pakistani handlers for routing money to India. Nepal-based account holders used to get a commission for doing so."

Aamir Javed said that the police received a complaint of a mobile phone being stolen on December 1. When the police team started investigating it, they found the phone being used for shopping online. The police reached the accused by tracking him. Upon interrogating him, it was revealed that he was a part of the cyber fraud gang. As the investigation continued, it was found that they had links with Pakistan.

Without sharing many details of the case in which the three accused were arrested, the SP said that they were trying to identify their contacts in India and the end users of the money being routed from Pakistan. He said that transactions of at least Rs 50 lakh were done from an account last month.

The SP further said, "The detailed custodial interrogation has been ordered and it will be clear only after that whether it is a case of terror funding. The travel documents of the arrested accused will also be scrutinised as part of the investigation."