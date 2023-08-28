BIHAR 15 YEAR OLD GIRL SEXUALLY EXPLOITED IMPREGNATED SEARCH ON TO NAB ACCUSED

Purnia (Bihar): A 50-year-old man from Bihar's Purnia has been accused of sexually exploiting a minor girl, who worked as a domestic help in his house, for several months and impregnating her. The accused then took the girl to a hospital for abortion on the pretext of treatment.

The girl's parents filed a police complaint after learning about the incident. Police said that search is on for the accused.

In a complaint filed by the girl's father at Tikapatti police station, it was stated that the man sexually exploited his 15-year-old daughter several times after promising to marry her when she went to his house to do domestic chores. The complainant alleged that when the accused realised that his daughter was pregnant he told her that she was ill and needed treatment. He took her to a private clinic in the nearby village on Friday night where the girl underwent an abortion.

The matter came to light next morning after the girl informed her mother about the incident. The girl's father said that they have come to the police station seeking justice for their daughter.

Superintendent of police of Purnia, Aamir Javed said a case has been registered on the basis of the statement of the girl's mother. The Tikapatti police station in-charge has been directed to arrest the accused. Raids are being conducted in this regard, he said.

"Investigations have been initiated on the basis of the family's complaint. Necessary steps are being taken and the accused will be arrested very soon," Javed said.