Gopalganj(Bihar): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the area of Vijaypur police station of Gopalganj district of Bihar on Wedensday night, police said.

"The girl has been admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state. Based on the statement by the victim, a case has been registered and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. Also, the victim's family has been informed of the incident", Nagendra Sahni, Police Inspector, Vijaypur said.

The incident occurred when the girl went to her relative's house along with her grandmother. While returning, she lost the path and sought help. Two bike-riding youths reached to help and left the wandering girl at a temple to stay for a while till she found a way to her house.

However, the head of the temple did not allow the girl to stay in the temple, and she started wandering here and there again after being thrown out of the temple. A woman came to the rescue and promptly took the girl to her house. She advised the victim to take a bath and relax. However, things turned ugly when the woman's husband came to meet the girl and eventually raped her. Due to severe brutality, the victim fainted, after which the accused threw her outside the house near a school and escaped from the site.

According to Sahni, the passer-by took the victim to Vijaypur Community Health Center and informed the police. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the site and recorded the victim's statement. Due to the seriousness of her medical situation, she was later referred to district hospital

