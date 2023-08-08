Arrah (Bihar): A 13-year-old girl was shot at by miscreants while she was returning from school in Bihar's Arrah on Tuesday. The girl was admitted to the hospital in a seriously injured condition.

The incident has triggered panic in Arrah area. The girl is a student of class 9 in a private school in Nawada police station area. When the girl and her friend were on their way home this afternoon, some miscreants stopped them and started teasing them. When the girl objected, the miscreants opened fire. She was injured and collapsed on the ground. The locals rushed her to the Sadar Hospital for treatment. Currently, she is under observation and her condition is stated to be critical.

The friend of the injured girl said that miscreants often harass them when they returned from school. "Likewise other days, some youths teased us while we were on our way home. They took out their guns and tried to frighten us. When we objected, one of the youths shot my friend in the abdomen," the injured girl's friend said.

Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar Yadav said, "A girl from a private school was shot by a youth at Nawada Chowk leaving her injured. She is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. A team has been formed under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer and raids are being conducted to nab the accused. It has been revealed that there was an argument between the youth and the girl in the past. Following which, the youth shot at the girl. The accused will be arrested very soon."