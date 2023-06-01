Chhapra (Bihar): Renowned Bhojpuri folk singer Nisha Upadhyay was hit by a bullet during a program in Chhapra in the Saran district of Bihar. Following the incident on Tuesday night, Nisha was rushed to the Max Hospital in Patna, but her condition is stated to be critical, police said on Thursday.

Nisha is a resident of Gauhar Basant of Garkha block of Saran district of Bihar. And the incident took place while she was performing during a stage show, a police official said.

According to the information received, some people started celebratory firing during the program and a bullet hit Nisha's leg. She fell on the spot after being hit by the bullet. Chaos erupted after the incident. Nisha is popular among the people of Bihar. Her family members were also informed about it. They also reached Max Hospital in Patna. Several of her fans also gathered outside the Max hospital in the state capital to know the condition of the well-known Bhojpuri singer.

Police sources said some people engaged in celebratory firing, in which the bullet hit the singer's leg. The people, who were engaged in celebratory firing, however, fled from the spot. After receiving information, police officials of the Garkha police station reached the spot and began a probe into the matter. The police are also questioning the organiser of the program. "We will take necessary action against the culprits," police officials added.

