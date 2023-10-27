Begusarai (Bihar): In a shocking incident, a woman was cheated on by her boyfriend and subsequently gang-raped by her beau's three associates in Bihar's Begusarai district. The victim hailing from the neighbouring Khagaria district left her parent's place to tie the nuptial knot with her lover in Begusarai.

But, the accused (lover) had struck a deal with his five friends. He took money from his five associates. When the girl arrived in Begusarai to meet her beau. She was taken to a desolate place where the accused's five friends were waiting. The would-be bride was gang-raped by three people. Somehow, she managed to escape from the spot.

The victim after running away from the crime spot, noticed a police patrol moving in the area at around 12.15 am. She narrated her ordeal to the policemen. The outpost in-charge immediately took the victim to the crime spot and launched an investigation. Three persons, including the prime accused, were arrested by the police. While the search was on for the remaining two accused.

Narrating her woes, the victim said, "Out of five friends of my boyfriend, three of them gang-raped me. Somehow I managed to run away from the crime spot. I noticed a police patrol and narrated my ordeal to the policemen."